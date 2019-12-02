Muscat should resign immediately or 'instability will persist,' PN says

As long as Joseph Muscat is prime minister, instability will “persist,” the Nationalist Party said.

In a statement on Monday, PN said that Malta was undergoing a major crisis and that every “minute” Muscat held onto power, the more damage he would cause to the country.

“Muscat should have resigned a long time ago, and every passing day that he remains in his post is another day where justice for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia will not be done.”

PN said that Muscat should never have gotten involved in an investigation that not only implicated himself but others around him, that he protected. “Muscat’s position is no longer tenable, and causing more damage to Malta; he should leave immediately.”

“The Maltese and Goztians believe that justice must be done, that the truth must come out,” the party said.

This comes in the wake of Muscat's Sunday resignation; where he announced that he would be stepping down come 13 January; once the Labour Party elected its new leader.

However, rule of law NGO Repubblika reiterated again that Muscat must "go now", and that the outgoing prime minister should be investigated.

The NGO has organised its seventh protest on Monday, scheduled for 4pm, outside of parliament. Once again calling for Muscat to step down immediately.