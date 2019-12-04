Despite his troubles, Muscat hits Naxxar, Zebbug and Paola in ‘farewell tour’

As Malta is embroiled in non-stop protests across Valletta, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is refusing to bow down to calls for his immediate resignation, and instead will be embarking on a tour of Labour Party clubs in the next 40 days.

While his party will be getting ready for a short election that will elect his successor, Muscat is keen on sealing his legacy and hammering home his programmatic achievements of the last seven years.

No stranger to party adulation, Muscat can expect record turnouts as supporters will get to see him in Naxxar, Zebbug and Paola on Sunday in what is just the first leg of his farewell tour.

He starts at 10am, and will then move to the next villages at 10:45am and 11:30am.

Muscat will step down as leader of Labour on 12 January and as prime minister a few days later.

His former chief of staff Keith Schembri has been implicated in the investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and since then, suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech, the 17 Black owner, has also implicated the prime minister himself.