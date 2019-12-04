UN experts make fresh call for independent investigation into Caruana Galizia murder

EU Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen has insisted the investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia should be free of political interference.

"The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was an attack on free media and an attack on our freedom in a democratic society," she wrote on Twitter. "We expect a thorough and independent investigation free from political interference."

Meanwhile, two UN human rights experts said that the recently announced resignation of Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat must mark the beginning of genuine accountability for the journalist's murder.

“The past week’s developments in Malta show widespread public demand for accountability,” said David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, and Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on Extra-judicial Killings.

“The resignation of Muscat, which takes effect in January, must mark the start, and certainly not the end, of genuine accountability for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

“The tireless pursuit of justice by the Caruana Galizia family, together with international and local pressure, have finally forced the government to take the steps it has steadily avoided during the two years since her murder.”

The Special Rapporteurs said the Maltese government had a responsibility to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

“The government of Malta must now take all the measures necessary to guarantee both the independence and impartiality of the murder investigation. This will not only ensure justice, but will re-establish public trust in the judicial process and in Malta’s public institutions,” they said.

“Independence means that anyone potentially implicated in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, even if indirectly or by omission, must be fully removed from the public inquiry, including its overall conduct and the chain of decision-making, while impartiality entails a duty to follow the facts and ensure that the investigations are untainted by outside considerations.

“Given the nature of the crisis, it is of crucial importance that the Maltese authorities ensure transparency regarding the measures they are taking to ensure compliance with these principles.”

The Special Rapporteurs said that, given the allegations regarding the involvement of the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and other ministers, it was essential for Muscat to remove himself from any role related to the conduct of the public inquiry.

“The public inquiry and any other investigation or prosecution must be allowed to proceed without being tainted by suspicion on conflict of interest,” the experts said.

“The public inquiry or other investigations should also consider the factors behind Caruana Galizia’s assassination, including the major cases of corruption she was investigating and had denounced repeatedly.”

The UN Special Rapporteurs, having previously raised their concerns with the Government of Malta, emphasised their willingness to provide any relevant support to the public inquiry launched earlier this year and highlighted that they would continue to monitor the situation closely.