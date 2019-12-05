menu

[WATCH] Minister who had resigned will not comment on whether Muscat should leave now

Family minister Michael Falzon says the institutions should be allowed to do their job and action will be taken after murder investigation concludes

david_hudson
5 December 2019, 2:34pm
by David Hudson
Family Minister Michael Falzon had resigned from parliamentary secretary back in 2016 following the Gaffarena scandal
Family Minister Michael Falzon did not say whether Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should resign now in the midst of staff from his office being implicated in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"We will let the institutions do their job and then we'll see," Falzon said.

He was on his way to address a seminar highlighting the government's work with NGOs in the social sector in St Venera when he refused to say whether Muscat should tender his resignation now.

Falzon himself had resigned from parliamentary secretary back in 2016 when the government had paid around €1.65 million for half ownership of a property in Valletta that investor Mark Gaffarena bought for a fraction of its price. Falzon had been the planning parliamentary secretary, with the Gaffarena scandal taking place under his nose at the Lands Department.

Asked whether Muscat should resign before he damages the Labour party any further, Falzon was coy once again.

"I can't speak for the entire party. I do my part, even on a national basis. That's all by job is," he said.

In a secret cabinet meeting at the end of November, the Labour Parliamentary Group of which Falzon is a member gave a unanimous vote of confidence in Muscat. Falzon said on Thursday that he would not comment on matters discussed during cabinet meetings.

Muscat's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was mentioned in court during a testimony by Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder. He said he was given a job with the government following an intervention by Schembri even though he never reported to work.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
