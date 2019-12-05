Neville Gafà in contact with Keith Schembri, as car leaves Mellieha home

The Office of the Prime Minister’s unofficial envoy to Libya, Neville Gafà, has maintained a steady contact with the former chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

This evening MaltaToday witnessed Gafà’s car speeding out of the villa complex where Schembri lives, in Mellieha’s Santa Marija estate.

Journalists saw Gafà’s black BMW with tinted glass speeding out at around 6:30pm.

Gafà has been visiting Schembri since he resigned his post at the side of Joseph Muscat, when he was called in for questioning in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Schembri has since been accused by the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind of the plot, of having known of the murder’s details as well as having leaked information on the arrest of the three men accused of carrying out the murder.

