Adrian Delia discusses political crisis with social partners at MCESD

Opposition Leader Adrian Delia met with social partners at the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) to discuss the current political crisis.

“Our country is going through a delicate moment and it is my duty as Opposition Leader to invite social partners to discuss with them and hear their perspective, a perspective that represents the wide spread of sectors in Maltese society,” Delia said.

Meeting with them in the Opposition room in parliament, Delia asked the social partners what possible changes could be made to immediately reflect the national interest and for Malta to return to normality.

“This is not a normal situation and we cannot keep acting as if it’s business as usual,” Delia said.

In a statement on 2 December, the MCESD had said in a statement that the current situation is creating an atmosphere of uncertainty with damage to Malta’s reputation and economy.

During the meeting, Delia was accompanied by PN deputy leader of parliamentary affairs David Agius and PN general secretary Clyde Puli.