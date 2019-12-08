[WATCH] ‘I shouldered responsibility, maybe more than what I had to,’ Muscat bids farewell to Labour voters

Regrets, he’s had a few. But not too many to mention.

“I shouldered the responsibility I had to, maybe even more than what I had to shoulder… but I did this serenely, knowing that the movement we built together did not start with me, and will not finish with me,” outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in Naxxar, as he bid farewell to well-wishers.

Muscat toured the main squares of Naxxar, Zebbug and Paola today in a farewell tour where he augured success to the two men running for Labour leader, Chris Fearne and Robert Abela.

While his party will be getting ready for a short election that will elect his successor, Muscat was keen on sealing his legacy despite a national protest that will convene today Sunday demanding he resigns immediately.

He started at 10am, and then moved to the next villages at 10:45am and 11:30am. He was accompanied by his wife Michelle Muscat.

“When I see the quality of people, ideas and values, I know that an exciting period lies ahead of us for the party, which is why I wish Chris and Robert well. I’m certain both will work to retain the majority we have won...

"Let’s not make the mistake we did in the past by allowing others to write our history. It is us to write our history, with the faults which we have no problem in admitting, and our great achievements. This movement will not finish on the 12 January… this movement will become stronger.”

“We must not follow our new leader blindly, but we must give him strength. I am sure he has the support of his family. I know for sure I could not have done this without my wife Michelle… I can say that we’ve started living an ordinary life once again,” Muscat said.

Muscat said he will look forward to be ‘one amongst many’ in the Labour Party, eager to do his bit and be ready to help in the next election. “I want to make sure we continue what we have achieved and that Malta truly remains ‘taghna lkoll’ (Malta for all).”

Muscat will step down as leader of Labour on 12 January and as prime minister a few days later. Chris Fearne and Robert Abela have announced their bid to enter the leadership race.

His former chief of staff Keith Schembri has been implicated in the investigation into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and since then, suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech, the 17 Black owner, has also implicated the prime minister himself.