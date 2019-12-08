Anyone tainted by involvement in Caruana Galizia murder should step aside immediately, former president urges

Former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca has urged anyone connected to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia to step down immediately in order for serenity to be restored and Malta's reputation to be fixed.

In her first statements in relation to the ongoing political upheaval caused by the revelations emerging from the investigation in Caruana Galizia's murder, Coleiro Preca said the "dangerous situation could not be permitted to keep dragging on, not even for one more day."

Coleiro Preca, whose term as president ended in April this year, was writing on Facebook on Sunday.

"This is the time when politicians have to cast their personal interests aside, and a healing process has to start immediately, led by a person who has the credentials to bring our country out of this crisis", she said.

She appealed to the Maltese people to come together and focus only on re-building Malta so as it agains starts reflecting who its populace are.

The Labour veteran and former social solidarity minister said that the majority of politicians were honest, and said that, during these precarious times, the people had to turn to wise and critical thinking and choose what is best for Malta.

Coleiro Preca's comments come after weeks of political turmoil and protests calling for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's resignation.

Muscat has resisted widespread calls to step down immediately, and has instead given 12 January as the date when his successor as Labour Party leader will be elected.