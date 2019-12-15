Muscat gave blessing to 'diabolical pact' in meeting with Abela, Fearne and Borg

The 'diabolical pact' mentioned by Labour MP Robert Abela before he announced his candidature for Labour leader and Prime Minister was a pact that would have seen Joseph Muscat resign from office last Thursday so Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne would automatically take his place.

Sister paper Illum revealed how Labour MP Robert Abela and Ministers Chris Fearne and Ian Borg met with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after he announced to them his intention to resign.

During the meeting, Muscat approved of an understanding, a pact, whereby Fearne would automatically take his place. As part of this agreement, Transport Minister Ian Borg and Abela would take their place as new deputy leaders.

This would have seen Muscat's resignation last Thursday and Fearne as the new Prime Minister, which deal did not go through since Abela had referred to such an understanding as a "diabolical pact" in a Facebook post just before he announced his candidature for Labour leader.

This means that Muscat intended to leave his post before 12 January due to pressures within the cabinet, incessant protests calling for his stepping down, and pressures from the European Union.

It's understood that Abela's decision not to go through with this agreement caused some friction as the "diabolical pact" he had referred to was understood to be a respectful understanding that shouldn't have been betrayed.

In fact, soon after Fearne announced his candidature on social media, most of the Labour MPs expressed their support, saying that Fearne is a legitimate and logical follow-up to Muscat's usettled reign. Ian Borg too, who himself had been mulling over contesting for a leadership role, succumbed to expressing his approval of Fearne. He decided not to contest and acquiesced to the "diabolical pact."

Labour activists, however, took to social media to express their desire for a democratic process whereby they would have a say on who the next Prime Minister would be.

In the midst of this and after a meeting with Fearne, Abela chose to contest.

While Abela seems to enjoy the sympathy of many Labour activists and party members, Fearne is slated to be leading the race.