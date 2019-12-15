PN boycotts Hadd Ghalik broadcast over 'extraordinary political circumstances'

There will be no 'Hadd Ghalik' broadcast this Sunday as the Nationalist Party has boycotted the airing which was to feature PN MP Toni Bezzina and deputy PN leader David Agius being chummy with Labour MPs Clifton Grima and Rosianne Cutajar.

The 'Hadd Ghalik' episode this Sunday would have featured the four parliamentarians squaring off against panto dames but after several discussions with the show's producer, the PN decided that it didn't want the show to be aired.

"We felt that in the extraordinary circumstances that our country is going through right now, the television programme that was recorded five weeks ago (precisely on 12 November) in circumstances completely different to those of today, should not be aired," the PN said in a statement on Sunday.

The party added that it appreciates the professional standards with which the show is run and the decision was taken without any disrespect to anyone which in any way contributed to the show.

Agius and Bezzina informed the producer of Hadd Ghalik, the national broadcaster and the Broadcasting Authority of their intentions and that they do not have their permission to air the episode or any clip from the show.

"In normal circumstances, the PN MPs always contributed to these kinds of programmes but today's situation is not normal and a transmission of this type would not have been acceptable," the PN said.

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, one of the participants in today's would-be episode, took to Facebook and said that it's "unfortunate that, even in Christmastime, the PN has chosen to push forward the politics of division. The point of this programme was to entertain people and send out a strong message in favour of national unity. What a shame.”

Labour Party CEO Randolph Debattista referred to the Opposition MP as "losers" and had a solution for the show's producers: "air it anyway on your Facebook page."