Vigil remembers Daphne Caruana Galizia amid political turmoil

Monthly vigil remembering Daphne Caruana Galizia takes place in Valletta as court case against murder mastermind continues

massimo_costa
16 December 2019, 7:46pm
by Massimo Costa
People have gathered in front of Daphne Caruana Galizia's memorial at the Great Siege Monument on the 26-month anniversary of her assassination
People have gathered in Valletta for a monthly vigil in rememberance of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The vigil, marking 26 months since since she was slain by a car-bomb, takes place amid continuing political upheaval resulting from the revelations emerging from the investigation into her murder.

It also comes after weeks of protests demaning the immediate resignation of Joseph Muscat, and as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Schembri - the man charged with masterminding her murder - continues in court on Thursday.

'Joseph Muscat has ruined Christmas'

Addressing the gathering, Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona said that civil society had no intention to ruin Christmas.

It was Caruana Galizia's family for which Christmas had been ruined for the past two years, because they had been left without a mother, wife and sister, Cremona said.

Christmas, she said, had been ruined by Joseph Muscat and his associates by them not wanting to leave Castille and Parliament.

"If they want us to enjoy Christmas, they know what they should do," Cremona said, "Joseph Muscat must leave now."

Cremona insisted that, once he did leave, Muscat and his gang should be investigated by the police.

