[WATCH] First glimpse of Keith Schembri since resignation, speaks to press before going to court

First glimpse of Keith Schembri since resignation, speaks to press before going to court

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to outgoing prime minister Keith Schembri, gave his first comment to the press since his resignation while being escorted from his home to the law courts.

Schembri was called to testify in a court case filed by Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, in which the latter is attempting to remove lead investigator Keith Arnaud from the case, claiming it would breach his right to a fair hearing due to Arnaud’s familiarity with Schembri.

As Schembri entered the court marshal’s car inside his Santa Marija Estate home’s underground garage, he walked over to the press to tell them that he had not received any court summons.

“I received no summons from the court. The second the police came to the door I put on my suit to testify,” he told the press.

He refused to answer when asked point-blank whether he was implicated in the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

According to testimony in court by alleged middleman Melvin Theuma, who has turned State’s evidence, Schembri passed on information about the investigation into the assassination right after the death of Caruana Galizia, even alerting Fenech that a raid was going to take place on the Marsa den of the three men charged with her assassination.

Fenech has been charged with being the mastermind behind the assassination, and is now attempting to argue in a constitutional case that Arnaud’s proximity to Schembri could breach his right to a fair hearing.