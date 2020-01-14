menu

[WATCH] Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando to retain role at MCST

The Former Nationalist MP was unwilling to disclose what was discussed in a possible meeting with Robert Abela

david_hudson
14 January 2020, 12:52pm
by David Hudson
Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando coming out of Castille on Tuesday morning
Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando coming out of Castille on Tuesday morning

Former Nationalist Party MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando was seen entering Castille on Tuesday during which time Prime Minister Robert Abela is holding talks before he announces a new cabinet.

He claimed, following the meeting, that he would retain his role at the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), a role, he said, which he was very fond of.

When pressed by journalists outside on whether he has been offered a new role after the meeting, Pullicino replied in the negative.

“I already have a job which I’m very fond of and satisfied with,” he said. He added that he was unwilling to disclose what was discussed in a possible meeting he had with the new Prime Minister.

Pullicino Orlando accepted to contest in the 2017 general elections with the Labour Party but failed to get re-elected at the time.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Chris Cardona moved out of economy portfolio
National

Chris Cardona moved out of economy portfolio
Kurt Sansone
Chris Fearne to retain health ministry
National

Chris Fearne to retain health ministry
Kurt Sansone
Repubblika to Abela: investigate Electrogas and Vitals contracts
National

Repubblika to Abela: investigate Electrogas and Vitals contracts
Matthew Vella
Neville Gafà resigns from the Office of the Prime Minister
National

Neville Gafà resigns from the Office of the Prime Minister
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.