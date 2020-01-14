[WATCH] Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando to retain role at MCST

Former Nationalist Party MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando was seen entering Castille on Tuesday during which time Prime Minister Robert Abela is holding talks before he announces a new cabinet.

He claimed, following the meeting, that he would retain his role at the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), a role, he said, which he was very fond of.

When pressed by journalists outside on whether he has been offered a new role after the meeting, Pullicino replied in the negative.

“I already have a job which I’m very fond of and satisfied with,” he said. He added that he was unwilling to disclose what was discussed in a possible meeting he had with the new Prime Minister.

Pullicino Orlando accepted to contest in the 2017 general elections with the Labour Party but failed to get re-elected at the time.