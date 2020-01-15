[WATCH] New parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar says it's time to implement cannabis reform

Rosianne Cutajar, in her new role as reforms parliamentary secretary, said that it is now time to start implementing the cannabis reform, which aims to legalise recreational cannabis.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has promoted Cutajar to parliamentary secretary of equality and reforms within the ministry for justice.

"Look, we spent a long time in consultation, but now it's time to implement it. Without a doubt, in the next two years, we would be seeing the reform's implementation," Cutajar told MaltaToday.

On her way to her swearing in at the Palace in Valletta, Cutajar said that she was very vociferous in the past years on equality and reforms. "I made reforms from the backbench and will do so even more now that I have a Cabinet role," she said.

With the liberalisation and regulation of the medical cannabis market, the former reforms parliamentary secretary, Julia Farrugia Portelli, had promised the complete legalisation of recreational cannabis.

A memorandum of understanding worth €405,000 had been signed between the reforms parliamentary secretariat and the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), which addressed the needs for an educational campaign.

Cutajar, from the backbench, had her first Bill passed into law in May of last year, ostensibly making way for the legalisation of cremation services.