Rio Mare tuna recalled over blue plastic bits in can

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a product recall for Rio Mare canned tuna in Olive Oil.

The product was recalled over the presence of bits of blue plastic in the tuna, the directorat said.

The presence of plastic was flagged by a consumer and confirmed by the directorate.

The affected products are the three-pack cans weighing 160g each, with an expiry date for the end of December 2023.

For more information contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or email [email protected].