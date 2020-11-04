US election at a standstill: Trump, Biden in tight races in several states

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in several battleground states across the country with the American election producing no winner so far.

With counting still underway, the final result will depend on the outcome in the northern states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, the eastern states of North Carolina and Georgia, and the mid-western states of Nevada and Arizona.

The cliff hanger election is causing tension in a country deeply split on economic and racial issues. Malta’s representative to the UN in New York, Vanessa Frazier, said in a One TV interview early on Wednesday that shops in the city had shuttered up and boarded ground floor windows in anticipation of protests after the result is out.

By noon on Wednesday (CET), Trump was leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. Biden led in Arizona, Nevada and took a slender lead in Wisconsin.

Trump needs victories in North Carolina and Georgia, and two of the three northern states, to go beyond the 270 electoral college votes and secure a second mandate in the White House.

If Biden wins Arizona and Nevada, he also needs a victory in two of the three northern states to win the election.

Counting remains slow though with observers expecting it to drag on for a couple of days in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, where mail ballots that arrive after election day are still counted.

Margins in Wisconsin and Michigan are very tight and the influx of mail-in votes that are still to be counted is likely to favour Biden.

But it remains unclear whether he will manage to up-turn the slender leads enjoyed by Trump. The only certainty is that the Biden surge predicted by polls does not appear to have happened and any victory will be by a slender margin.

Biden picked up the first battleground state of the night, New Hampshire, a small prize that Trump tried to steal from Democrats. Biden carried California, the nation's biggest electoral haul, Virginia and other predictable victories including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds.

Trump's wins included Kansas, North Dakota and other conservative bastions in middle America.

Americans made their choices as the nation faced a confluence of historic crises with each candidate declaring the other fundamentally unfit to navigate the challenges.

Daily life has been upended by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 232,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Millions of voters braved their worries about the virus - and some long lines - to turn out in person, joining 102 million fellow Americans who voted days or weeks earlier, a record number that represented 73% of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election.

In his first comments of the night, Biden urged his supporters to stay the course, expressing confidence that he will carry Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Trump, on the other hand, claimed he will be winning big but still cast doubt on the counting of mail-in ballots, threatening to take the matter all the way to the Supreme Court.