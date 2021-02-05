Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose carrer spanned seven decades, has died aged 91.

His family confirmed the news today, saying that he died peacefully at his Connecticut home with his wife Elaine Taylor by his side.

Plummer was best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in the Sound of Music, but has several other high-profile films in his repertoire, including The Man Who Would Be King and All the Money in the World - the latter of which he secured him an Oscar nomination in 2018.

Lou Pitt, a long-time friend of his and manager for 46 years, described him as an "extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humour and the music of words".

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."

Dame Julie Andrews, who starred opposite Plummer in The Sound of Music, dubbed him a "consummate actor" and a "cherished friend".

The official Twitter account for The Oscars also payed tribute to Plummer for his roles in Knives Out and Beginners.