Twins for American-Maltese politico Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten

After announcing earlier this summer that they were expecting, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg have now revealed the birth of their two children.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," Pete Buttigieg, the United States Secretary of Transportation, wrote in a post. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Joseph is also the name of Pete's late father, who was born in Ħamrun and migrated to America.

The history-making couple have been looking to grow their family for some time. In August, the pair announced they would soon be growing the family, which includes their two dogs Truman and Buddy.

Chasten Buttigieg previously called the process of adoption a "weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope." In a profile he explained that the couple, on multiple occasions, has been given prospects that seem fruitful only for something to go wrong in the end.