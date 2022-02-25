Ukraine invasion: Council of Europe suspends Russia over attacks

Council of Europe suspends Russia's representation rights

Former Russian ambassador to Malta targeted by UK sanctions

The European Broadcasting Union kicks Russia out of the Eurovision Song Contest

Ukraine defence ministry says over 1,000 Russian troops have been killed

18,000 machine guns were handed by the defence ministry to volunteers in Ukraine

The Council of Europe suspended Russia's rights of representation after its armed attack against Ukraine.

The decision was adopted by the Committee of Ministers on Friday in line with the Statute of the Council of Europe.

Russia will remain a member of the Council of Europe and can be party to the relevant Council of Europe conventions, including the European Convention of Human Rights.

The judge elected to the ECHR by Russia will remain a member of the Court, while all applications introduced against Russia will continue to be examined and decided on by the court.

"Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open," the council said in a statement.

Russian forces have reached the suburbs of Kyiv, having circled the city from three sides. Ukrainian soldiers demolished key bridges leading to the city to prevent Russian troops from entering city streets.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence issued a call for civilian recruits on Friday, even posting a how-to guide for people to make DIY molotov cocktails in preparation for assault.

Residents in Kyiv's Obolon district were advised to stay home while informing the ministry of any movement of equipment.

The defence ministry said that over 1,000 Russian troops have been killed, while 18,000 machine guns were given to volunteers.

Weapons are being distributed to #Ukrainians volunteering to fight the Russian attack

Meanwhile, AFP reports that over 50,000 Ukrainians have fled the country over the past 48 hours.

The European Broadcasting Union banned Russia from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest following a recommendation by the contest's governing body, the Reference Group.

In a statement, the union said that including a Russian entry in the contest this year "would bring the competition into disrepute".

Republic Day honoree Matviyenko, former diplomat in Malta, targeted in Russia sanctions

A former Russian ambassador to Malta decorated by the Labour administration on Republic Day in 2013, Valentina Ivanova Matviyenko, has been targeted by sanctions published by the UK this week.

As Speaker of Russia’s Upper House, Matviyenko took part in the Security Council meeting this week where senior Russian officials spoke in favour of recognising separatist Donbass region oblasts in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to approve Vladimir Putin’s request to invade Ukraine.

Matviyenko said the decision was aimed at “establishing peace in the Donbas” and “stopping this bloody civil war, not allowing any more shelling of peaceful villages and civilians, to create normal conditions for people to live and ensure security.”

Matviyenko this week said Russia was “well aware of weak points of the West” and that a package of restrictions would be applied against Europe.

Matviyenko was included in the list of Republic Day awards in December 2013, in recognition of her contribution towards bilateral cooperation between Malta and the Russian Federation.