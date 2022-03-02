Russian forces capture Kherson but face logistical difficulties, Ukrainian resistance elsewhere

Russian forces have made limited gains across Ukraine over the past 24 hours because of logistical difficulties and Ukrainian resistance, according to British defence intelligence.

However, the Russian military has moved into the city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine, the intelligence update released on Wednesday morning said.

On Tuesday, a US defence official was reported saying that a large Russian military convoy headed towards Kyiv made little progress since it was hampered by a lack of food and fuel supplies.

The British intelligence update confirms that heavy Russian artillery and air strikes have continued to target built-up areas over the past 24 hours, focussed on the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.

The report says that the number of Ukrainian civilians displaced and forced to flee the Russian invasion has surpassed 660,000.

Is Moldova next?

Meanwhile, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on live TV unwittingly unveiled what appear to be Russia’s plans for the invasion of Ukraine, which suggest the next stop would be the small Transnistria region in Moldova.

When meeting his security council to discuss the Ukraine invasion and Belarus' involvement

Lukashenko stood next to a map apparently showing the Russian plan to capture Ukraine's key cities.

The map roughly matches up with the actual battle but it also calls for attacks on the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr which hasn't yet materialised and an attack into the pro-Russian breakaway enclave Transnistria, which is part of Moldova. Moldova borders Ukraine to the south-west.