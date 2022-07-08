Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot in broad daylight

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed after he was shot at an event in the city of Nara.

Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech. The 67-year-old Abe was said to be in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, a term often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan.

Abe had a bullet wound on the right of his neck, and suffered subcutaneous bleeding under the left part of his chest.

Abe was giving a stump speech for a candidate in Nara when the attack happened – eyewitnesses said they saw a man carrying what they described as a large gun and firing from behind.

He immediately fell to the ground bleeding. Security officers detained the attacker who made no attempt to run.

The suspect – identified as Tetsuya Yamagami – used a handmade gun. He is believed to be in his 40s and is a resident of Nara, as well as a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force.