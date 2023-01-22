Updated | Ten dead in California shooting, gunman found dead in a white van

Ten people have died following a shooting at a ballroom dance studio in the Californian city of Monterey Park.

Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man, is suspected of having killed the victims. He was found dead by police in a white van after the murders.

Armed officers located a white van in Torrance, California and circled it before SWAT officers smashed the van's windows to find the man dead.

Police said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local police say another 10 people are injured, some of whom are in critical condition.

The gunman tried to target a second dance studio in Alhambra, but onlookers managed to wrestle the weapon from the suspect.

The shooting happened at about 10:20pm local time on Saturday.

Thousands of people had earlier gathered in the city for the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival. The annual Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park is a weekend-long event that has previously drawn crowds of more than 100,000 visitors.

Captain Andrew Meyer said that emergency services arrived on the scene and found patrons "pouring out of the location screaming".

Investigators said there was no clear motive and it was too early to say whether the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

Captain Meyer added that police were aware of the incident in Alhambra, a suburb north of Monterey Park, but did not elaborate further.

"We have investigators on scene trying to determine if there's a connection between these two incidents," he said.

No one was injured at the second location in Alhambra but police remain at the scene, CBS News reported.

Videos on social media showed a large police presence in the city, which is located about eight miles (13km) east of Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told the Los Angeles Times that three people ran into his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man with a machine gun in the area.