Death toll of Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000

The official death toll from Monday's earthquake has been upped to 7,108 persons, according to Turkey's disaster management authorities. With the 2,470 dead officially registered in Syria, the total has risen to 9,578.

The toll is anticipated to grow higher when further rescue efforts and excavations are conducted.

In Kahramanmaraş, residents were outraged by the reaction of emergency services, with some informing reporters that they had not received state assistance or rescue for two days.

Poor weather has impeded emergency services as gas lines are stopped to avert explosions.

Stores at the epicentre of the first quake in Turkey, Gaziantep, are all closed while survivors find shelter at the lounge of an airport terminal.

Survivors in need of refuge would have felt the chill on Tuesday night as temperatures drop to -1°C in Gaziantep.

The temperature dropped to -5°C further north, towards the mountains.

International media is reporting overnight temperatures in Gaziantep will drop to -7°C for the rest of the week.