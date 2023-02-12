Death toll rises to over 28,000 in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Turkish and Syrian authorities are continuing the rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that struck the region six days ago.

With the death toll now surpassing 28,000, the search for survivors is becoming increasingly difficult.

The quake, which hit on Monday, is the deadliest to strike Turkey since 1939.

Displaced residents in the city of Kahramanmaras, located near the epicenter, have set up tent camps near their damaged or destroyed homes to prevent looting.

The Turkish government has pledged to thoroughly investigate those responsible for the collapse of buildings and has arrested 113 suspects so far.

According to Vice President Fuat Oktay, 131 suspects have been identified and the justice ministry has established earthquake crimes investigation bureaus in the affected provinces.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency and warned that the government will take strong action against those involved in looting or kidnapping.

Despite these measures, tensions remain high in some areas, such as the Hatay province, where clashes between different groups have been reported.

As a result, some international rescue groups have suspended their operations for safety reasons. However, the Turkish army has intervened to offer protection and have rescue operations resume.