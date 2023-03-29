Pope Francis in hospital with pulmonary infection

Pope Francis will need to spend a few days in hospital to receive treatment for a pulmonary infection after experiencing breathing difficulties in recent days.

The 86-year-old Pope went to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Wednesday to undergo previously scheduled tests, according to the Vatican.

However, he will remain in hospital to receive further treatment.

In a statement, the Vatican said that the pontiff had difficulty breathing in recent days, but ruled out that he might have contracted COVID-19.

No details were given as to how long he will remain in hospital, but his audiences through Friday have been cancelled.

His hospitalisation comes ahead of the Holy Week, with several Vatican activities scheduled starting from Sunday.