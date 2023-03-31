Former US President Donald Trump to face criminal charges over hush money payment

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is set to become the first former president in history to face criminal charges, as he is due to appear in court in New York next Tuesday.

The charges relate to an investigation by New York prosecutors into the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, prior to Trump's election as president in 2016. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims that she had an adulterous affair with Trump and was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about it.

The payment made to Daniels was legal, but it is alleged that Trump recorded it as a business expense, which is a falsification of business records and illegal in New York.

Trump denies wrongdoing and the affair, calling the indictment a "political persecution."

US media reports suggest that Trump could face more than two dozen charges linked to business frau.

Republicans have slammed the indictment, calling it an "outrage," while Democrats argue that no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

Trump's appearance in court next week will be closely watched, with many speculating about the impact this could have on his political career and future plans.