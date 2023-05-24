Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83, according to her spokesperson.

Turner died peacefully in her home in Kusnacht in Switzerland after battling illness.

Known for her powerful vocals, electrifying stage presence, and resilience, Turner leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Born in Tennessee in 1939, Turner rose to prominence in the 1960s as part of the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner. However, it was her solo career that truly solidified her as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

She is known for hits like "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Proud Mary," and "Simply the Best”.

Turner had performed in Malta in 1990. Her concert was held at the Independence Arena in Floriana, and garnered a large audience.

Throughout her career, Tina Turner sold millions of records and received numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.