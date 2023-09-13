Libya grapples with flood, thousands missing and morgues overflowing

In the aftermath of a devastating torrential downpour that breached two dams, the city of Derna, located on Libya's northern coast, is grappling with a catastrophic flood disaster.

Homes have been swept into the sea, morgues are overflowing, and hospitals remain out of service in the wake of this natural catastrophe, which has claimed the lives of at least 6,000 people, according to reports.

An additional 30,000 people are reported missing, possibly either swept away by the sea or buried beneath the rubble that now surrounds the city.

Emergency response teams are working tirelessly to locate survivors and recover bodies, all while striving to adhere to Islamic traditions that dictate the deceased should receive proper burial rites within three days.

Libya's Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Juma, announced the establishment of a "martyrs' committee" to identify missing individuals and ensure that they are accorded the appropriate burial procedures in accordance with Sharia and legal standards.

However, the destruction wrought by Storm Daniel has compounded the challenges faced by rescuers.

The storm not only disrupted communications but also hindered the efforts to clear roads and debris to locate survivors.

Families anxiously await news of their missing loved ones, adding to the sense of despair and uncertainty in the region.

This catastrophic flooding is a stark reminder of Libya's vulnerability, a country already torn apart by years of civil conflict and political instability following the 2011 uprising against Muammar Gaddafi's rule.

Currently, Libya is divided between the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli and the eastern administration led by Commander Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA), which supports the eastern-based parliament led by Osama Hamad.

Derna, situated 300km (190 miles) east of Benghazi, falls under Haftar's control.

Storm Daniel's devastating impact has made it one of the deadliest floods ever recorded in North Africa.

Originating as a strong low-pressure system in the Mediterranean, it developed into a tropical-like cyclone and struck the Libyan coast.

This same storm also caused unprecedented flooding in Greece, although with a significantly lower death toll.

Political bodies now agree that the flooding in Derna highlights the urgent need for disaster preparedness in Libya, a country ill-equipped to handle such catastrophic events.

Malta has dispatched 73 armed forces and civil protection department personnel to assist Libya. The contingent, which includes 12 armed forces officials and 31 civil protection department members, will travel to Libya on the P61 vessel.