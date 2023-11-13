David Cameron’s back in cabinet after UK reshuffle

Former UK prime minister David Cameron has been appointed foreign secretary in a reshuffle of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

Cameron was the Conservative prime minister between 2010 and 2016, resigning after the Brexit referendum.

He has been out of government since then, but in a shock move on Monday, Rishi Sunak made him foreign secretary.

Cameron is not an MP, but he will take a seat in the House of Lords to facilitate the appointment.

The vacancy comes as the home secretary Suella Braverman was sacked after writing an unauthorised article in the Times criticising “pro-Palestinian mobs”.

The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, was appointed home secretary instead, leaving the vacancy open for David Cameron.

Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle doesn’t stop there. Schools minister Nick Gibb was asked to step down, as were health ministers Will Quince and Neil O’Brien.

Transport Minister Jesse Normal has also quit his role, saying he gave notice to the Chief Whip several months ago.