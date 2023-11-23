Gaza conflict: Four-day pause in fighting will start at 7am local time on Friday

A four-day pause in fighting in the Gaza strip will start at 7am local time (6am in Malta), according to the armed wing of Hamas.

In a statement on Thursday, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades said that all military actions by the brigade and by Israeli forces would cease during the four-day pause.

It also said that four fuel trucks and 200 aid trucks will be allowed into the Strip throughout the pause.

The pause in fighting is part of a wider hostage release agreement that will see Hamas release 50 hostages from Gaza, while Israel will free 150 Palestinian prisoners.

A first group of 13 hostages are expected to be freed at 4pm locally on Friday. Once they are released, Israel will release 39 Palestinian prisoners. This process will repeat until all hostages and prisoners are released.

Israel said that it received a list of those who will be released first, and has started reaching out to the families of the hostages.

Hospital director detained

Israeli military confirmed that it has detained and questioned Abu Salamiya, the director of al-Shifa hospital in north Gaza.

Israel insists that, under Salamiya’s management, the hospital was being used as a Hamas command and control centre under. Hamas denies this.

Meanwhile, the medical director of the Indonesian Hospital in north Gaza told the BBC that is faced heavy fire on Thursday.

The director, Marwan Sultan, said there are still 10 medical professionals and 200 patients at the hospital, despite some evacuations on Monday.

Indeed, the health ministry in Gaza, run by Hamas, said at least 12 people were killed in an air strike on the hospital on Monday.