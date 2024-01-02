Passengers escape blazing plane on Japan runway

A Japan Airlines plane, carrying 379 passengers, caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda airport following a collision with another aircraft engaged in earthquake relief operations.

All passengers and crew members were successfully evacuated from the burning plane, according to the airline. Japan Airlines (JAL) is currently investigating the incident to determine the specific details and cause of the fire.

Footage depicts the passenger jet in motion before erupting into flames. Subsequently, the aircraft came to a stop, and people used emergency slides to escape while firefighters worked to contain the spreading flames.

The Japan Coast Guard confirmed that one of its aircraft collided with a commercial flight on the runway. One person from the Coast Guard plane managed to escape, but the whereabouts of five others remain unknown.

A Japan Coast Guard spokesperson said that its aircraft was en route from Haneda airport to an airbase in Niigata prefecture to assist with earthquake relief after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Monday.

The flames have reportedly blazed on hours after the collision, as firefighters try to quell the flames.