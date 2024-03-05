Facebook restored after glitch sees users logged out of accounts

Thousands of Facebook users were logged out of their accounts in a widespread glitch affecting Meta-owned websites and applications.

According to Downdetecter.com, reports started coming in at around 4pm on Tuesday. Over 300,000 outage reports were filed for Facebook, and 40,000 reports for Instagram.

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Meta, said on X that the company is aware of the outages. “We are working on this now,” he said.

The glitch has since been solved.

Several users around the globe, including in Malta, were logged out of their Facebook accounts and told their password was incorrect, leaving them locked out of their account.

Meta’s own status page indicated major disruptions with their Facebook Login, as well as their Meta Business Suite, among other products.