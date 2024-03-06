Biden and Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries, setting stage for White House rematch

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the state primaries held on Super Tuesday, and are both likely to secure the nomination of their respective parties within the coming weeks.

The outcomes of these contests further solidify the likelihood of a highly anticipated rematch between the two political heavyweights for the White House.

As polling stations closed across the nation, Biden secured victories in Democratic nominating contests across 14 states, with an additional win in Iowa where voting was conducted by mail.

Meanwhile, Trump clinched victories in 12 Republican contests, bolstering his already commanding lead over competitor Nikki Haley. However, Haley managed to secure an unexpected win in Vermont.

After the polls closed, Trump gave a victory speech from Mar-a-Lago in Florida, leaning into anti0immigrant rhetoric. “We have millions of people invading our country,” he said. “This is an invasion. This is the worst invasion probably.”

Meanwhile, Biden said Trump is focused on revenge and retribution, and would only take the country backwords. “Tonight’s results leave the American people with a clear choice: are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwords into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?”