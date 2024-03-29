Polish Prime Minister says Europe has entered a 'pre-war era'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared that Europe has entered a "pre-war era" amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Tusk emphasised that if Ukraine were to be defeated by Russia, it would pose a significant threat to all Europeans.

The former European Council President underlined the reality of the ongoing conflict, stating that war is no longer a concept of the past but a present-day reality that began over two years ago. This comes as Russia intensified its bombardment of Ukraine, with missile attacks targeting the country.

Tusk highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin's baseless accusations against Ukraine for the recent attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall, noting that such claims justify violent attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. He also noted Russia's recent use of hypersonic missiles in daylight attacks on Kyiv, signaling an escalation in the conflict.

Calling on Europe's leaders to strengthen the continent's defenses, Tusk urged for greater self-sufficiency in military capabilities.

The topic of EU defence has been widely discussed locally, as it is one of the main themes in debates between MEP candidates. Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela supported proposals for the EU to dramatically increase defence expenditure and improve its overall defence preparedness and capabilities to fulfil its demands in the face of escalating security threats during a summit of the European Council.

Despite this, PL MEP candidates continue to speak against boosting EU defence in an unprecedented time.