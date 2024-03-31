'Why all this death?' Pope asks during Easter address

Addressing a packed St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in Gaze on Sunday, questioning the “death” and “destruction” children have had to witness in the “absurdity” of warzones.

“I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza… and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip,” the pontiff said.

Delivering his “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing from St Peter’s Basilica, 87-year-old Francis questioned the “absurdity” of war.

"How much suffering we see in the eyes of children, the children have forgotten to smile in those war zones.

“With their eyes, children ask us: Why? Why all this death? Why all this destruction? War is always an absurdity and a defeat,” he said.

The Easter message was not the first time Francis called for a ceasefire. In December, he pled for an end to military operations.

More recently, the Vatican head has been in ill health, having to withdraw last minute from Good Friday celebrations.

Although the Vatican announced his absence only moments before the Via Crucis procession, the Pope still attended Good Friday service at St. Peter’s Basilica, arriving in a wheelchair for the first time this year.

In their statement, the Vatican described the 87-year-old’s no-show as an attempt “to preserve his health” for the rest of his Easter-related engagements.