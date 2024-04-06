Iranian general vows retaliation following Israel strike on consulate

A prominent Iranian military leader expressed Iran's intention to retaliate against the strike on its consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of key Revolutionary Guard Corps members.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack, with Bagheri stating on Saturday that Iran will respond to it. He emphasised that Iran will decide on the nature and timing of its response.

Bagheri, Iran's highest-ranking military commander, also placed blame on the US for the Damascus attack, asserting that the US bears the primary responsibility, according to reports from Tasnim.

Bagheri's remarks were made before a large crowd gathered in Isfahan for Zahedi's funeral procession. Videos show mourners lining the streets, with many waving Iranian and Palestinian flags.

Meanwhile, the US is bracing for a potential significant retaliatory attack from Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region. This anticipation follows Monday's Israeli strike in Damascus, which killed senior Iranian commanders.

Both the US and Israel are actively preparing for possible scenarios of an Iranian response, recognising the potential risk to their assets and personnel.

President Biden discussed the looming threat of an Iranian attack with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, but as of Friday, neither government had precise information on the timing or nature of Iran's planned retaliation.

A direct attack on Israel by Iran is one of the worst-case scenarios being considered by the Biden administration, as it could escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East into a broader regional confrontation, a situation Biden has sought to avoid.