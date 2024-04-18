Ian Borg: International community must avoid Middle East crisis

Foreign affairs minister Ian Borg insisted that the international community must avoid a crisis in the Middle East, and instead focus on dialogue and dispute resolution.

Addressing journalists ahead of a UN Security Council debate, Borg said this region is in crisis, and the threat of wider regional conflict remains ever-present.

“Malta’s message has been consistently clear: we need to collectively avoid this, and focus our endeavours on dialogue and the peaceful resolution of all disputes.”

He affirmed Malta’s commitment to a political solution based on a two-State Solution along the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as the future capital of the two states.

The UN Security Council is debating the situation in the Middle East on Thursday, including the Palestinian question.

During the debate, Borg said it is worrying and unacceptable that the Council’s demand for a ceasefire was disregarded by Israel and Palestine. “Security Council decisions are binding,” he reminded.

Borg said all parties have a legal obligation under international law to protect civilians in conflict. “Malta reiterates that the denial of humanitarian assistance is a grave violation of international law, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war may constitute a war crime.”

He added that illegal Israeli settlements, demolition of Palestinian property, and settler violence, are an obstacle to peace, violate international law and threaten the viability of a two-State Solution.

“We welcome ongoing efforts towards reinforcing and revitalising the Palestinian Authority. The international community must support all actions which would allow its effective governance in line with the two-State Solution, and with Gaza as part of an independent Palestinian State.”