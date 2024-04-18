US vetoes Palestine’s UN membership bid in Security Council

The US has vetoed an attempt by Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations.

Switzerland and the UK abstained on the vote, while the other 12 council members, including Malta, voted in favour.

Explaining their vote, the US deputy ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood warned that premature actions, even with the best of intentions, will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people.

"The US continues to support a two-state solution. This vote isn't against Palestinian statehood but is an acknowledgment that it can only come from direct negotiation between the two parties," he said.

In the past, the US said it would veto any council resolution supporting Palestinian membership, arguing that such membership should follow a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine.

Explaining the Malta vote, ambassador Vanessa Frazier said UN membership is a necessary step for Palestine to be on equal footing with the rest of the international community.

"Malta has been unequivocal that an immediate and permanent ceasefire is necessary for peace and to put a stop to civilian suffering," she said. "The realisation of a two-state solution [...] remains the only realistic foundation for sustainable peace and stability in the Middle East."

'Our right to self-determination is not subject to negotiation'

Reacting to the vote, the permanent representative of the observer state of Palestine Ziad Abu Amr said the vote comes at a historic moment. "We put in front of you a historic responsibility to establish the foundations for peace in our region. You have the opportunity to revive the hope that's been lost among our people."

He questioned whether Israel can be a partner for peace with Palestine. "It is up to you to determine who loves peace and who is the enemy of peace. Who wants to save lives of innocent people, and who seeks to perpetrate genocide. Israel does not want a two-state solution, does not want a State of Palestine."

Gilad Erdan, the permanent representative of Israel to the United Nations said the members who voted in favour of the resolution chose to reward "Palestinian terror". “Your vote will only embolden Palestinian rejectionism even more, and make peace almost impossible. Please remember this the next time Palestinians reject another peace plan," he said.

"Today I won’t try to fix what’s already broken. Speaking to this council is like speaking to a brick wall."

It was Algeria that brought the question on Palestine's UN membership to the Security Council agenda. Ahead of the vote, Algeria's representative to the UN said Palestine fulfills all UN membership criteria, and urged all members to support the resolution.

"It is time for Palestine to take its rightful place among the community of nations. Seeking UN membership is a fundamental expression of Palestinian self-determination. The admission strengthens, not undermines, the two-state solution."

The UK's ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said the people of the West Bank and Gaza must be given a credible route to Palestinian statehood, and it needs to be irreversible.

"We believe that recognising Palestinain statehood shouldn’t come at the start of the process, but doesn’t have to come at the very end. We have to start by fixing the current situation in Gaza.”

Switzerland's ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said it is not the appropriate time for Palestine's UN membership to be considered given the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"We think it would be preferable to determine Palestine's membership at a future stage once there's peace. This does not change Switzerland's position on a two-state solution."

