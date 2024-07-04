British Labour Party set for landslide victory according to exit poll

The British Labour Party is on course to a crushing victory in the general election, according to an exit poll released just after voting ended at 10pm local time.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will be walking into 10 Downing Street as the next prime minister on Friday bringing to an end 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

The Ipsos UK exit poll commissioned by the three leading TV networks – BBC, Sky and ITV – gives the Labour Party 410 seats, a resounding parliamentary majority of 170.

The ruling Conservative Party is projected to win a disappointing 131 seats, while the Liberal Democrats are set to win 61 seats. Nigel Farage's Reform is projected to win 13 seats with the Scottish SNP crashing to 10 seats. The Greens are projected to win two seats and other parties and candidates will win 23 seats.

If the seat projections are confirmed, this would represent the second biggest ever majority for the Labour Party after Tony Blair’s 1997 victory.