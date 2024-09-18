Exploding walkie-talkies injure hundreds in second wave of attack in Lebanon

Just one day after a series of deadly explosions caused by pagers used by Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, further blasts were heard across the country on Wednesday, injuring hundreds.

According to initial reports from Lebanon's health ministry, nine people were killed, and over 300 were injured in the new explosions, which targeted walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah. The blasts took place in several areas, with some explosions even happening during the funeral of Hezbollah fighters killed in the previous day's attacks.

In response to the violence, the Lebanese Army issued a public warning, urging citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by the explosions to ensure the safe arrival of medical teams. On Tuesday, over 2,750 people were injured in the earlier attack, while at least 200 were reported in critical condition.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have blamed Israel for these sophisticated remote attacks, although Israel has not commented on the accusations. Hezbollah vowed that they would retaliate against the attack with "special punishment."

The attacks come amidst ongoing tensions between Lebanon and Israel, which have been clashing for almost a year, exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas war that began on 7 October last year. Hezbollah and Israeli forces have exchanged fire almost daily, causing hundreds of deaths in Lebanon and dozens in Israel.