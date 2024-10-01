Israel begins ground invasion of Lebanon

Israel has begun its ground invasion into Lebanon, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is intensifying its fight against Hezbollah.

Describing the invasion as "limited, localised and targeted ground raids," the IDF stated that it will focus Hezbollah’s infrastructure. The invasion follows a number of Israeli airstrikes prompted by rocket attacks by Hezbollah into northern Israel.

The rocket attacks were retaliation against the assassination of hundreds of Hezbollah militants and civilians through the use of exploding pagers and walkie-talkies. Israel and its Mossad have yet to comment on the attacks, as all fingers are pointed towards them.

The Israeli government is pushing to return its citizens to the north of the country, after they had been forced to move due to Hezbollah rocket attacks prompted by Israel’s war in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s deputy leader stated that the organisation is prepared for a ground invasion, indicating that the group will try to hold out and fight their better-armed opponents.

According to Lebanese authorities, casualties have already surpassed 1,000 in just two weeks, as one million Lebanese citizens have been displaced.

Meanwhile, the EU has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, as the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell stated that more military action must be avoided to prevent aggravating the situation even further.