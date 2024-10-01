Iran launches missiles towards Israel

Iran has launched missiles toward Israel, following US warnings of an imminent missile strike from Tehran.

Iran's state-run news agency IRNA confirmed that Tehran's military has started launching ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Several explosions were heard above Tel Aviv and over Jerusalem, although the IDF is not reporting any injuries yet.

Indeed, the IDF issue a statement saying that residents can leave protected spaces in all areas across the country, but is asking the public to continue to follow the Home Front Command's guidelines.

The Guardian reports that explosions are being heard above Tel Aviv. Reuters says witnesses heard explosions in Jerusalem, but these were intercepted as they flew over Jordanian airspace.

Two gunmen also opened fire on Israelis in Jaffa, part of greater Tel Aviv. Local media reports that at least six people were killed in the shooting and at least seven others reported to have been injured. Israeli police believe this to be a suspected “terror” shooting.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have invaded Lebanon in what the military describes as a "limited, localised, and targeted" ground operation against Hezbollah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the country is facing "one of its most dangerous phases," with one million people already displaced amid escalating tensions.

