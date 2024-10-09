Floridians brace for Hurricane Milton landfall

Florida residents have one last chance to evacuate or take shelter before the Category 5 storm, Hurricane Milton hits the peninsula.

With over a million people under evacuation orders, highways became jammed on Tuesday as residents fled, while fuel shortages hit gas stations in the area, which is still recovering from Hurricane Helene’s effects just two weeks ago.

Hurricane Milton is projected to strike the Tampa Bay area, home to over three million people, though the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that the exact path could shift before landfall.

Milton has been described as "extremely dangerous," with maximum sustained winds of 260 kph.

Forecasters expect weather conditions to worsen on Wednesday afternoon, as the storm tears its way west through Florida. A deadly storm surge of three metres or more is anticipated along much of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Officials, including President Joe Biden have urged residents in evacuation zones to leave immediately or face deadly consequences.

Although Milton’s wind speeds may decrease, possibly lowering its category, the storm’s size continues to expand, putting more coastal areas at risk.