Suspected human traffickers throw migrants off boat on high seas

Masked individuals aboard a suspected Libyan vessel were witnessed forcing 22 people to jump off a moving boat, on the high seas, the rescue charity Sea-Eye said.

On Sunday at 4:30pm, the crew of the Sea-Eye 4 witnessed the seafarers forcing 22 people to jump from a moving boat in international waters and then leaving them unprotected.

Sea-Eye rescue teams responded immediately and managed to get all 22 people out of the water in just 14 minutes.

“Our crew witnessed an unprecedented level of brutality. EU member states must not allow international waters to become a lawless zone. Those responsible must be investigated and held to account,” said Gorden Isler, chairman of Sea-Eye.

“It is distressing and extremely upsetting to see people stranded in open water, facing imminent death by drowning! We are happy that our crew managed to get all 22 people out of the water alive in this extremely dangerous situation.”

An initial medical assessment showed that all those rescued were traumatised and exhausted. Apart from a few cases of respiratory and skin infections, they were physically stable and in relatively good condition.

“It was only thanks to the quick action of our entire crew that a major tragedy was prevented,” said Dr Daniela Klein, the German doctor on the Sea-Eye 4.

The Italian authorities designated Bari as a port of safety for the ship, that is due to arrive there on Thursday to bring the rescued people safely ashore.