Malta to continue calling for increased support to small island developing states, Borg tells CHOGM.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg called for unity and innovative ways to harness the potential of Commonwealth nations while addressing this year’s CHOGM summit on Friday, choosing to steer clear of discussions on calls for the United Kingdom to pay reparations for its historical role in the slave trade.

Borg was one of four national representatives selected to address the final press conference, announcing the conclusions of CHOGM 2024 in Samoa. The press conference was addressed by the Prime Minister of Samoa Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Mohamad Hasan, and the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, along with outgoing Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

In his statement, Borg focused on unity between Commonwealth nations, as well as civil society and youth engagement, EU-Commonwealth relations and the challenges faced by small island developing states (SIDS).

“Now is the moment to harness this momentum and shape a Commonwealth that responds to the needs of its citizens — both present and future,” Borg said, describing civil society and youth engagement in public life as “essential to bring to life the aspirations of the people.” “Youths across the Commonwealth are our future leaders who are already bringing fresh perspectives and boundless energy to our shared mission,” Borg said.

Noting Malta’s success in advocating for the appointment of an EU representative for small island states, aimed at creating opportunities for closer EU-Commonwealth ties, Borg told the assembled representatives that Malta would also continue to champion initiatives that support SIDS and drive cooperation on climate resilience and sustainability.

With an eye on the upcoming COP29, in Baku, Borg stressed the need to ensure that the voices of small island developing states are “front and centre at COP,” the UN’s climate summit, arguing that these countries faced disproportionately large effects of climate change.

Reparations for slave trade feature prominently on CHOGM agenda

But conspicuous by its absence in Borg’s speech was any mention of a joint statement signed by 56 Commonwealth heads of government about one of the central themes being discussed at the meeting : the push for former colonial powers such as the United Kingdom to pay reparations for their active part in the transatlantic slave trade, in the past.

On that topic, the joint statement, of which UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also a signatory, the participating nations said they had "agreed that the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation towards forging a common future based on equity".

The call was made in spite of the UK’s desire to keep the subject off the agenda.

While it acknowledged calls for "discussions on reparatory justice" for the "abhorrent" transatlantic slave trade,” the joint statement did not mention what form reparations should take.

The push for former-colonial powers to pay reparations or make other amends for slavery and its legacies has recently begun gaining momentum worldwide, particularly among the Caribbean Community and the African Union. Those opposed to the call for reparations argue that countries should not be held responsible for historical injustices, while those in favour of them say that the legacy of slavery is widespread and persistent racial inequality.

In comments to the press after the meeting, Starmer said the joint statement did two things: "It notes calls for discussion and it agrees that this is the time for a conversation.

"But I should be really clear here, in the two days we've been here, none of the discussions have been about money. Our position is very, very clear in relation to that," Starmer said, adding that the UK was, however, “open to discussing non-cash forms of reparatory justice for slavery.”