Kemi Badenoch to lead UK's Conservative Party

Kemi Badenoch has been elected to head the UK Conservative Party, beating her opponent by a margin of 12,000 votes.

The internal election kicked off following the party's abysmal loss in this year’s general election, when former leader Rishi Sunak announced he would step down, triggering a months-long campaign. Badenoch campaigned under the banner "Renewal 2030," focusing on reclaiming power in the next election.

Previously serving as the shadow secretary for business and trade, Badenoch has a reputation for her direct and often controversial commentary on issues such as gender equality, maternity pay, and climate change commitments. She is the first black woman to lead her party.

Despite criticism, her approach has kept her popular among Conservative Party members. She had also contested for the party's leadership in 2022.

In her acceptance speech, Badenoch acknowledged the contributions of her competitors and suggesting that all candidates from the leadership race should play a role moving forward. However, it is yet to be confirmed how she will structure her shadow cabinet.

Badenoch stressed the importance of her party's responsibility as the official opposition: holding the Labour government to account while also gearing up to present a compelling alternative by the time of the next election.