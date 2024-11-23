At least 15 dead in Beirut following Israel strike

An Israeli airstrike on central Beirut early Saturday morning marked a dramatic escalation in its ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, leaving at least 15 dead and more than 60 injured.

The strike targeted a densely populated district and leveled an eight-story residential building. Lebanese authorities have described the attack as devastating, with emergency teams working throughout the day to recover victims from the rubble. The death toll is expected to rise as body parts undergo DNA testing to identify the deceased.

The Israeli operation reportedly aimed to assassinate Mohammed Haydar, a senior Hezbollah official. While Israeli media claims suggest the strike was an attempt to eliminate Haydar, Hezbollah officials have denied that any of their leaders were present in the destroyed building.

The humanitarian impact has been immense, as survivors described scenes of chaos and destruction, with residents of nearby buildings severely affected.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not commented on the strike. However, they have confirmed ongoing operations in other Hezbollah strongholds, including the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh and the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

These areas are traditionally associated with Hezbollah’s infrastructure and support base. Israeli air and ground operations in southern Lebanon also continue to intensify, accompanied by an advancing ground invasion.