[WATCH] European Parliament President Roberta Metsola featured in Google’s 2024 ‘Year in Search’

European Parliament President and Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola was featured in Google’s annual ‘Year in Search’ for 2024.

“2024 will be the biggest global election year in history,” Metsola stated mid-way through the video, as the backdrop showed a year that was dominated by major electoral events.

The Google ‘Year in Search’ video includes footage of Metsola casting her vote at a primary school in Sliema, alongside audiovisual shots of US President-elect Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their respective electoral campaigns, all under the headline ‘breakout elections’.

The video also celebrates other significant moments of 2024, including athletes breaking records at the Paris Olympic Games, notable sporting highlights, and artists who filled public spaces.

Additionally, it highlights major news headlines that captured global attention.

In the European elections, Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament with a record number of votes in Malta and Gozo, securing an impressive 90% of the votes cast.

This election saw nearly 200 million people participate, making it a landmark democratic event.