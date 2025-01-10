Trump sentenced in hush money case, given unconditional discharge on all 34 charges

US President-elect Donald Trump has been sentenced to unconditional discharge on all 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

With an unconditional discharge, Trump will not face any fines, probation or jail time.

Trump appeared in court on Friday through a video link with his lawyer Todd Blanche. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case against Trump, was also in court.

Justice Juan Merchan described the trial as a “truly extraordinary case”, whereby it garnered much media attention outside the courtroom but was no different to other cases taking place at the same time – at least behind the courtroom doors.

He acknowledged the issue of presidential immunity, but told Trump that the presidential protection does not provide “the power to erase a jury verdict”.

“I wish you godspeed as you assume your second term in office,” he said.

Speaking in court, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass condemned Trump’s behaviour “before, during and after” the trial, accusing him of launching a “coordinated campaign to undermine” the legitimacy of the trial.

Steinglass mentioned that Trump frequently called the trial a “witch hunt”, and the district attorney’s office “corrupt”.

He also said that Trump had been subject to a gag order, which prevented him from speaking about certain witnesses and court staff. Trump broke the gag order several times, Steinglass said.

Despite this, Steinglass said his office understands that the book needs to close on the case, given Trump will be inaugurated in 10 days.

“The American public has a right to a presidency unencumbered by pending court proceedings,” he said.

Trump’s lawyer said he disagrees with what the district attorney’s office said. He argued the charges should have never been brought in the first place.

“It’s a sad day for President Trump and his family and friends,” Blanche said, and a “sad day for this country”.

Trump also spoke in court. Repeating many of the arguments he made outside the courtroom during the trial, he said this case was brought against him to stop him from winning re-election. “The fact is that I’m totally innocent, I did nothing wrong,” he said.