Ghislaine Maxwell says she never saw 'inappropriate' conduct by Trump

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jailed associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has told US officials she did not witness any inappropriate conduct by Donald Trump or former President Bill Clinton.

The Trump administration has faced pressure to disclose information about Epstein, who the US president was previously friendly with.

Maxwell was interviewed from prison in July and, according to the newly released transcript, told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that a much-discussed Epstein "client list" does not exist.

She also called allegations of Prince Andrew having sexual relations with an underage girl in Maxwell's home "mind-blowingly not conceivable".

Maxwell is seeking a pardon from Trump and has been accused of lying to federal officials.

Shortly after the interview with Blanche - who previously worked as Trump's personal attorney - she was moved from her from a Florida prison to a new minimum-security facility in Texas. It is unclear why the move was made.

She is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a sex-trafficking scheme, and has petitioned the US Supreme Court to overturn her conviction. Her lawyer has said they would "welcome" a pardon from the president.

The White House has been adamant that "no leniency is being given or discussed" in Maxwell's case.

Trump has maintained that he fell out with Epstein in 2004.

The US president has accused his political opponents of using the case to distract from what he sees as his administration's victories.

But he has also faced pressure from his own Republican Party for more transparency around investigations of Epstein.